Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen retiring

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 41 years at Creighton University — 27 of those serving as its Athletic Director — Bruce Rasmussen is retiring, according to an announcement Monday.

Thanking Bluejay Nation, the longtime AD, who has been in education for 50 years, said a statement that his “focus will shift to my family and other passions that have been on my heart for years.”

His last day will be Aug. 16, according to Creighton’s news release on his retirement.

“This is without doubt the most difficult professional decision that I have ever made. I have spent a great amount of time thinking about this,” he said in his statement. “It is short notice because I am uncomfortable with farewell tours and long ‘good-byes.’ ”

Listing many of his many accomplishments, Creighton credits its teams’ rise to national prominence to Rasmussen.

“Creighton’s baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s tennis teams all have received national awards for their academic accomplishments,” the release states.

Under his watch, the Bluejays have won 43 regular-season conference titles and 43 conference tournament titles and entered into the BIG EAST Conference in March 2013. Rasmussen also helped select the location of TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Creighton President Rev. Dr. Daniel S. Hendrickson tweeted his thanks to Rasmussen.

I cannot be more thankful to Bruce Rasmussen, and his wife, Jill, and their family, for Bruce’s service to @Creighton University, and in particular, to Athletics; I look forward to celebrating his long distinguished career. https://t.co/mCH5mfDNvR — Creighton President (@CreightonPres) July 19, 2021

Read Bruce Rasmussen’s full statement

“After months of thought and prayerful consideration, I have decided that this is the right time for me to step down as Athletics Director at Creighton University. My last day of employment will be August 16. My focus will shift to my family and other passions that have been on my heart for years. Being the Athletic Director at Creighton University has been the privilege of my lifetime. I will dearly miss the daily relationships with my awesome coaches, staff and students. I have also been blessed to have interacted with the many faculty and staff on Creighton’s campus for the past 41 years, and with so many, many supporters who have had such a dynamic and multi-generational impact on the young men and women who have come through our athletics programs. It has been an extraordinary honor to have served Creighton University — a special place with special people — and being a part of something bigger than myself has been one of the joys of my life. There are many things I've been thankful for during my career at Creighton University. I thank Bluejay nation for the privilege of serving you and for the rewarding life that this has allowed me to lead. I thank my wife, Jill, and my children, who each were so very supportive of my love affair with Creighton University. My thanks also go out to my senior staff, coaches and department staff, our unbelievable student-athletes, my many colleagues over the years at Creighton University, and the donors and fans of our program for their support. Many of my very dear friends are as a result of my career at Creighton — they have mentored me and provided guidance throughout my career. I thank Father Hendrickson and the Presidents at Creighton who preceded him. You cannot have any measure of success in athletics without a caring and supportive President and Board of Trustees. None of what we have achieved could have been accomplished without the collective efforts of everyone who loves the University and our athletics program and the many giants upon whose shoulders we have stood. To all of you I extend my heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation for your encouragement, wisdom and support. I have said it often throughout my career, but it needs to be repeated — the success of Creighton Athletics would not be possible without so many people going beyond their jobs and their families to make a commitment to us. Our supporters need to know that by doing so, they have touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of students who also happened to be athletes over the years. When I see our product — the young men and women who have come through our programs — and how they are leading in their families and businesses and communities, and to see their character and servant hearts, I am so proud of them and Creighton University. This could not have been accomplished without your support. I just completed my 50th year in education, including teaching, coaching and administration, and it is the right time to step aside and provide an opportunity for both new and different voices and a more contemporary vision. I take great comfort in knowing that the program is in good hands with the amazing staff we currently have in our athletics department. I have always tried to do what is right for Creighton University. This is without doubt the most difficult professional decision that I have ever made. I have spent a great amount of time thinking about this. This is the right time for me. It is short notice because I am uncomfortable with farewell tours and long ‘good-byes.’ "

