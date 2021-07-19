Advertisement

Chiefs to bar fan interaction with players at training camp

(Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to get tickets in advance to visit the Super Bowl runner-up’s training camp this year, and they won’t be able to get autographs from players because of COVID-19.

Head team orthopedic surgeon and Dr. Paul Schroeppel said Monday that fans won’t be allowed to interact with players under the NFL’s protocols for preventing coronavirus outbreaks. Schroeppel discussed the team’s plans on a daily University of Kansas Health System webcast.

The Chiefs open their training camp July 28 in St. Joseph, Mo., with attendance limited. Missouri has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases because of the faster-spreading delta variant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly crashing into mailboxes in Omaha neighborhood, attempt break-in
Inmate missing from Iowa facility
OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart
Omaha zoo reaches one millionth visitor milestone of 2021
Omaha Police say one man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Omaha Police investigating hit and run, one person arrested

Latest News

Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen announced his retirement Monday, July 19, 2021.
Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen retiring
Cade Povich autographs car
Next level Huskers spirit as Cade Povich autographs a Camaro
Omaha Blue Crew
Omaha Blue Crew to debut in The Basketball Tournament
Trev Alberts
Huskers hire Trev Alberts to be next Athletic Director