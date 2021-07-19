Business owners overcome changes to grow North 24 Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Change is in the works along North 24th Street and a new business is on its way on 24th and Wirt. Karen and Arthur Alston have plans to open an art gallery, offering space for people to display their work.

“We’re trying to open this up so people can open their minds and see that we are beautiful people and this is a beautiful area,” said Arthur.

There is a business that has been on North 24th Street since 1938 and now it has a new look. The building that houses the Omaha Star newspaper has seen its share of change.

“What people don’t realize is this used to be a mortuary. If you look on the tile as you enter the front door, it says a Jones so this was a Jones’ mortuary,” said Terri Sanders, Omaha Star Publisher.

Mildred Brown purchased the building in 1942 and founded the Omaha Star. The newspaper prints the good news about North Omaha.

The newsroom still showcases some of the old tools of the trade, but recent renovations have opened this space. The newsroom is brighter and changing with the times.

“This just upgrades it and it gives it a different feel and when people walk in they go, ‘oh my, oh my.’”

The paper has added a commercial printer and repaired a lot of the building infrastructure. Even with all the updates, Terri Sanders has plans to take the paper back in time.

“The biggest thing that I would like to do in my time frame here is take this back to being a weekly paper. We’re now bi-weekly, Mrs. Brown started it as a weekly paper.”

There are plans for growth in this area, Arthur and his wife Karen are excited to be a part of that growth.

“We like the way it’s growing, we kind of need to change. The people, the atmosphere, the attitudes, other than that, the physical stuff is looking good. We’d like to put our art gallery in.”

As for the Omaha Star, recent investments tell the community this newspaper will continue to be a cornerstone of this community.

“It gives the community hope, it shows that we’re going to be here and it shows that we care.”

The North 24 Street Business Improvement District is developing a comprehensive streetscape plan for the North 24 Street corridor.

