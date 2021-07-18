Team Rubicon volunteers help Omaha homeowners in need with debris

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As cleanup from last weekend’s storm continues, volunteer groups are helping some of Omaha’s vulnerable community members.

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers from around the county. They step in to assist following disasters.

Two groups of volunteers are cleaning debris from private residences. The goal is to lend a hand to those who can’t do the work themselves or can’t afford to pay someone to do it.

Called “Operation Husker Strong,” they prioritize the elderly and people with disabilities. So far, they have completed eight homes and have over 100 requests.

Team Rubicon Incident Commander Mike West came to Omaha from Denver with volunteers to help and he was also in town after the 2019 floods. On Sunday morning, Mayor Stothert commended the efforts that so many have taken to support one another this past week.

“One thing that I have seen about this storm is the goodness of people helping people, neighbors helping neighbors. I’ve seen that all over Omaha, people pitching in to help each other, and this team, Team Rubicon is just an example of that,” said Stothert.

You can recognize the volunteers by the sound of their chainsaws and the grey t-shirts with their first names proudly... Posted by Jean Stothert on Sunday, July 18, 2021

The mayor also mentions that piles can be however high just as long the length of 4 feet or less with a diameter of 6 inches or less is good. She also brings up that an emergency declaration is still on the governor’s desk.

Team Rubicon helps clear debris from people’s yards and place them on the curbs for the city of Omaha to pick up. They plan to stay and help as many homeowners as possible over the next week.

You can request their services from the United Way of the Midlands by dialing 211 between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

