Swimmer dies in river at Cedar Rapids

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A man’s body has been recovered after he went underwater while swimming in a river at Cedar Rapids and did not resurface.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that firefighters were called just before 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Cedar River. Witnesses said a man in his 40s was swimming and began to struggle.

The man’s body was found about 30 minutes later, 15 feet from the shore. His name has not been released.

