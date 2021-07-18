Advertisement

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment.

A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday.

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist in hospital after being hit by car near midtown Omaha
Tanisha Schlegel, of Lincoln, purchased Delta 8 from 50 Shades of Green Friday morning.
Delta 8 rising in popularity in Lincoln, providing a legal alternative to marijuana
The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Ryan Larsen search: Two months in, La Vista investigators looking for leads
Omaha man faces up to 40 years on child porn charges
Tonnise Montgomery, 40.
Omaha Police arrest suspect in cutting incidnet

Latest News

Floyd Cooper, acclaimed children’s illustrator, dead at 65
A photo sits next to the casket of Michael Jaramillo, the 11-year-old killed on the Raging...
Family mourns boy who died after Iowa water ride accident
Team Rubicon volunteers help Omaha homeowners in need with debris
The Next 5 Days
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant start to the workweek before high heat and humidity return
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major