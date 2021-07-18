Advertisement

OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a “Help an Officer” call Saturday night after reports of an off-duty deputy being pepper-sprayed by a customer at Walmart.

Police tell 6 News around 9:20 on Saturday night, they were dispatched to the Walmart on North 52nd and Ames after an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy hit the emergency response button on his vest.

“There was a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy working off-duty inside the store, who attempted to stop a shoplifter that was leaving with property,” says Lt. Shane Myers with Omaha Police. “During the contact with the individual, the suspect pulled out some pepper spray and pepper-sprayed the deputy, who was then able to call for help.”

When police arrived, they were able to take the woman into custody. Police say charges are pending.

The deputy suffered minor injuries from the event and was not transported to a local hospital.

