One man shot near 110th & Shirley

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one man has been taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday morning.

Police say he has serious injuries.

Police were originally responding to a crash at 110th and Shirley when a call for a shooting victim came in around 1:30 a.m, at the same location.

So far, there are no reports of any arrests,

Omaha Police are still actively investigating the incident.

