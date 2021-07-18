Advertisement

One man shot near 110th & Shirley

Omaha Police are still investigating the shooting
One man is in the hospital after a shooting near 110th & Shirley.
One man is in the hospital after a shooting near 110th & Shirley.
By Evan Hummel
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one man has been taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday morning.

Police say he has serious injuries.

Police were originally responding to a crash at 110th and Shirley when a call for a shooting victim came in around 1:30 a.m, at the same location.

So far, there are no reports of any arrests,

Omaha Police are still actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, stick with 6 News for the latest updates.

