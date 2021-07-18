One man shot near 110th & Shirley
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one man has been taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday morning.
Police say he has serious injuries.
Police were originally responding to a crash at 110th and Shirley when a call for a shooting victim came in around 1:30 a.m, at the same location.
So far, there are no reports of any arrests,
Omaha Police are still actively investigating the incident.
