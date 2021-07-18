Omaha zoo reaches one millionth visitor milestone of 2021
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official, over one million people have visit Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo this year.
The family of four hit the milestone around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday and were welcomed by the zoo staff and animal ambassadors in a tunnel. From Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jenny Atkinson was visiting the zoo with her family, Christopher Unger, Henri, 9, and Charlie, 3.
In celebration, the family was gifted with a complimentary membership, a gift basket, ride tickets, Lozier Giant Screen Theater tickets, and a golf cart tour with giraffe encounter.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.