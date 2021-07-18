Omaha zoo reaches one millionth visitor milestone of 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official, over one million people have visit Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo this year.

The family of four hit the milestone around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday and were welcomed by the zoo staff and animal ambassadors in a tunnel. From Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jenny Atkinson was visiting the zoo with her family, Christopher Unger, Henri, 9, and Charlie, 3.

In celebration, the family was gifted with a complimentary membership, a gift basket, ride tickets, Lozier Giant Screen Theater tickets, and a golf cart tour with giraffe encounter.

Our one millionth visitor of 2021 has arrived! Jenny, our lucky visitor, and her family are visiting from Sioux Falls... Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.