Omaha Police investigating hit and run, one person arrested

Omaha Police say they found the victim crawling on 10th Street
Omaha Police say one man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
By Evan Hummel
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a hit and run crash near 10th and Bancroft after they found a man crawling down the street, just before 3:30 a.m.

Police say the man said he had been hit by a white Mustang and dragged. The man told police the driver took off after hitting him.

Police blocked off the street as they continue to investigate what happened. The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been reported at this time and it’s unclear whether police have located the vehicle.

