Omaha Police arrest man accused of cutting girlfriend

(KWQC)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 74-year-old was arrested after a Saturday night incident officers discovered was a domestic violence assault.

Henderson Alexander was arrested on charges of second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. According to the report, there was a “disturbance” between a 41-year-old woman and her boyfriend, identified as Alexander.

Officers say “Alexander began to assault her and then stabbed her,” according to the release. Police initially went to an apartment complex near North 49th Ave and Sahler Street for a robbery but later discovered it was a domestic violence assault.

Alexander was taken into custody and booked at Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

