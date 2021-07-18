Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant start to the workweek before high heat and humidity return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After Saturday brought us isolated downpours during the afternoon and evening hours, conditions were much quieter for Sunday. The day started off in the 60s with highs climbing back into the low to mid-80s for another day. The smoky haze was less prominent, with fairly comfortable dew points in the lower-60s. Winds were from the ESE 5-12 mph.

The weather will stay quiet and partly cloudy Sunday evening, with skies becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid-60s with light and variable winds. As temperatures drop near the dew points, areas of patchy fog may form by early Monday morning.

Hour by hour forecast Monday (WOWT)

Once the patchy fog lifts Monday morning, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store with highs back in the mid-80s. Temperatures warm into the upper-80s Tuesday and Wednesday, with more high clouds and a bit of a breeze around Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Highs in the 90s look to return for all of us beginning Thursday, with mid to upper-90s possible Friday through the weekend. In addition to the heat, humidity will build as the week progresses, driving heat indices into the triple digits by Friday.

Rain chances remain slim to none as well through the extended forecast.

Very dry week ahead (wowt)

