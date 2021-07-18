Advertisement

Lincoln’s 4th Annual WingFest sells out Saturday evening

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 4th Annual WingFest in Lincoln’s Haymarket Park on Saturday evening was a sold-oit event.

Longwells, Miller Time Pub and Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings and Stur 22 served up over 1,200 wings. Proceeds went to United Way Emerging Leaders. The team plans to update technology and build more creative learning spaces such as like outside classrooms for kids. Around 600 people showed up and raised thousands of dollars for the cause.

“This makes me feel incredibly grateful because we’re going to be able to build great community learning spaces for our kids first and foremost. It also makes me grateful for the vendors because they’re going to get a lot out of this is well,” said Adam Barrickman, Vice Chair for United Way Emerging Leaders.

The family fun event allowed both adults and children to enjoy dozens of different spices and sauces on their wings. Lincoln Mayor Lerion Gaylor-Baird also showed up at WingFest as a celebrity judge.

