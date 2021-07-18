Inmate missing from Iowa facility

OTTUMWA, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials from the Iowa Department of Corrections announced Sunday morning of an inmate missing from the Ottumwa facility.

Gregory Peck, 34, didn’t report to the walk-in at the facility Saturday which is a requirement, according to the release. Peck is described as 5′11 and 263 pounds.

He was sentenced for third-degree domestic abuse assault and other charges in Fayette County. Peck began work release on May 24.

Officials advise calling local police to give any tips or information.

