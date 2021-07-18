Advertisement

Indiana man killed in accident on Iowa highway

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
EDDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) - A 58-year-old Indiana man is dead after an accident on a southern Iowa highway.

KTVO-TV reports that Randolph Beaty of Amboy, Indiana, died in the crash Friday afternoon near Eddyville in Mahaska County. The Iowa State Patrol says a garbage truck was eastbound and failed to yield to a car driven by Beaty.

The car struck the truck and became wedged beneath it. A 56-year-old passenger in Beaty’s car was hospitalized.

The garbage truck driver was unhurt.

