Fremont Methodist Hospital employees receive free lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This event is for some good eats and to show their appreciation for health care workers in Fremont.

The Fremont York Rite of Freemasonry hosts a free lunch for anyone who works at the Methodist hospital. Thirty-four cases of chicken, chips, cookies and more fill up people’s plates.

Daren says it’s the least they could do for these health care workers.

“During this pandemic, they’ve put in extra hours, work longer days, working on their days off. And this is a way for us to say thank you,” said Daren Kizlin.

For many of these Methodist employees, they feel the love and support from the community.

“It’s awesome. You don’t think that people see what you’re doing but they do and it’s nice for them to come up to you, thank you, and then do things like this for us,” said Ann Holtz.

Shawn Shanahan says this is also a great way to create a bond with the people of Fremont.

“This is another great opportunity to connect with our community and to continue to partner, continue to build relationships so that when there are times of need, we have others to rely on and others know that they can rely on us for the health care that they need for their loved ones,” said Shanahan.

It’s something the local masons were more than happy to put on.

“The guys wanted to do it. I mean I have more people volunteering to help serve today than I expected.”

