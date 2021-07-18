Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Mostly dry with partly cloudy skies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve seen just a few clouds to start your Sunday, but we may see a few more clouds up there this afternoon.

Rain chances are, once again, rather low today. I held a 20% chance of rain through the early part of the afternoon. Most, if any, rain that does fall in our area today will be west of Omaha. Yesterday we saw a downpour pop up right over Omaha. It’s always possible to see a stray downpour like that when the atmosphere is set up the way it is right now, but again, I believe most of that rain will fall to our west today. Otherwise look for a high near 84 with partly sunny skies.

If you do happen to catch some rain today, it’s something you should celebrate because rain chances go away after today and they don’t come back for some time. Instead we will see the temperatures start to warm each afternoon this week. By the end of the week and into the weekend we will be well into the 90s. Some models are hinting at some very hot weather with temperatures over 100 degrees into next week. Other long range models are not quite seeing it that way. Let’s hope for the latter.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.