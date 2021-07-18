Baseball fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside Nationals stadium

Courtesy NBC News:

By Dennis Romero

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue.

The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.

The game was suspended and rescheduled for Sunday.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan M. Benedict described the violence as a shootout between people in two vehicles just outside the ball park.

Fans flee after multiple shot outside of Nationals Park

JULY 17, 202101:34

The game attendee struck by gunfire was “expected to be OK,” he said at a news conference late Saturday night.

Two people in one vehicle were discovered later at a hospital, Benedict said. “They are known to law enforcement,” he said.

That vehicle was being processed for clues, he said. The other vehicle was not found.

Authorities said there was no ongoing threat to the public, and the attack was not related to the game.

The sound of gunfire appeared to rock the park as the San Diego Padres led the Nationals 8-4 before the seventh inning. Fans started streaming out of the park and in some cases toward danger. Some took refuge in the bull pens of both teams.

A park announcer calmly told fans to stay put, but the exodus seemed unstoppable.

At one point, a park announcer said, “You may now exit the stadium calmly.” The venue also announced on a digital billboard that a shooting had taken place outside.

