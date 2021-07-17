Mallory’s Forecast Update - Isolated downpours Saturday evening! Storm chances push west Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds increased from the west late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows dropped into the 60s for most, with some upper-50s in NW Iowa - where skies stayed clearer longer. Mostly cloudy skies stuck around for much of Saturday, though highs warmed back in the low to mid-80s by the afternoon.

Though an overnight cluster of showers and storms stayed west of the WOWT viewing area, isolated showers and storms began to fire up in eastern Nebraska Saturday afternoon. Showers and storms were spotty in nature, but carried quite a bit of heavy rainfall, and moved very slowly. Any storms on the radar Saturday evening should lose their strength with the sunset. Hopefully we can squeeze in some sunshine before the day is done!

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with lows back in the mid to upper-60s. Scattered showers and storms are likely during the morning and early afternoon hours Sunday over central Nebraska. A few of our westernmost counties in the WOWT viewing area might get clipped, so keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans! Partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

An isolated stronger storm possible Sunday morning west (WOWT)

We’ll hold once last rain chance west/southwest early Monday, before we look to dry out for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will gradually warm as a result, with upper-80s returning Tuesday/Wednesday, and 90s taking hold beginning Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep an eye on the radar and the extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.