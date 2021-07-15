U.S. District Court names new chief judge for District of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The District Court for the District of Nebraska has a new chief judge.

Effective today, Robert F. Rossiter Jr. succeeds Judge John M. Gerrard, who was appointed to the court Feb. 6, 2012. Gerrard became chief judge on Nov. 1, 2018.

Rossiter was nominated to the District bench on June 11, 2015, by President Barack Obama, with the support of Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer and (then) Sen. Mike Johanns. The U.S. Senate confirmed his appointment on June 27, 2016.

Before he became a judge, Rossiter practiced law for 30 years as a member of Fraser Stryker law firm. He also was an adjunct professor at Creighton University School of Law for more than 15 years.

Rossiter thanked Gerrard for his leadership “during one of the most challenging times our world and our District has seen.”

“His steady hand and proactive approach to handling the COVID-19 challenges we faced for the past year and a half kept us operating and in a much better position than most of our peer courts.”

Gerrard said Rossiter was “an outstanding District judge” and that he did not anticipate major changes in the operations of the court.

