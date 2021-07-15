Two vehicle crash injures two
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were injured Wednesday night when two vehicles collided in Midtown Omaha.
One of the vehicles, a Toyota Rav4 from the Grand Island, flipped over at 29th and Farnam Street.
It appeared that the other car, a Mitsubishi registered in Sarpy County, crashed into the back end of the SUV.
6 News saw two people taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.
Police at the scene were unable to tell us who they believe was at fault.
