Two vehicle crash injures two

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were injured Wednesday night when two vehicles collided in Midtown Omaha.

One of the vehicles, a Toyota Rav4 from the Grand Island, flipped over at 29th and Farnam Street.

It appeared that the other car, a Mitsubishi registered in Sarpy County, crashed into the back end of the SUV.

6 News saw two people taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police at the scene were unable to tell us who they believe was at fault.

