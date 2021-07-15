Advertisement

Two vehicle crash injures two

Two people were injured Wednesday night when two vehicles collided in Midtown Omaha.
Two people were injured Wednesday night when two vehicles collided in Midtown Omaha.(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were injured Wednesday night when two vehicles collided in Midtown Omaha.

One of the vehicles, a Toyota Rav4 from the Grand Island, flipped over at 29th and Farnam Street.

It appeared that the other car, a Mitsubishi registered in Sarpy County, crashed into the back end of the SUV.

6 News saw two people taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police at the scene were unable to tell us who they believe was at fault.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
Omaha Police respond to robbery at Family Fare
The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha man held on $300K bond in deadly crash at 90th & Dodge
James Fairbanks
Omaha man who killed sex offender sentenced for second-degree murder
Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County officials on Wednesday submitted a request to the State...
Douglas County requests emergency aid in wake of weekend storm damage

Latest News

John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
FBI identifies John Doe 44
An inside look at the CHI St. Elizabeth COVID-19 laboratory.
Where to turn for COVID-19 testing as Test Nebraska sites prepare to close
Nebraska’s massive effort to offer up free COVID-19 testing is coming to an end on Sunday,...
Test Nebraska sites to close
Authorities in Texas & Omaha make arrests in connection with June crash, shooting