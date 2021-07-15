Police investigate possible shootout near southeast Omaha park
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible shootout that happened overnight in a park in the southeast part of the city.
Officers were called to Morton Park, near 41st and V streets, around 1 a.m., but when police got to the scene, they found no victim. OPD told 6 News they did find numerous shell casings in two different areas: in the park and in a nearby alley.
No victim was found in either location, police said.
