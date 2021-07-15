Omaha officials update debris removal as OPPD continues work on power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County officials submitted a request to the State of Nebraska for emergency funds to aid in recovery from the weekend storm, city officials were preparing for an update on debris removal.

The mayor said tree and debris removal services have slowed city trash pick-ups, and that FCC would be operating with delays.

Omaha Public Power District said Thursday morning that crews had exceeded restoration goals for Wednesday, noting that about 5,600 customers were still without power. At about 11 a.m., OPPD’s outage map showed that 3,882 customers in Douglas County were still affected, down from about 6,000 reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday; while Sarpy County had increased from 371 to 424 in the same timeframe.

OPPD also shared information about local resources for those struggling with food loss or preservation:

