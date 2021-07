OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today Dave Webber talks to Scheels about the upcoming Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive on July 22 from 5am-7pm in the Scheels parking lot. Scheels has a variety of backpacks for all ages-stop by the store at Village Pointe and help donate to Omaha Metro kids!

