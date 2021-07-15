Advertisement

Nebraska ended fiscal year with more revenue than expected

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska ended its fiscal year in much better financial shape than expected despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net general fund tax collections of $5.959 billion during the fiscal year that began in June 2020 and ended last month. That’s 19.2% higher than the certified state forecast of $5.001 billion. State officials report higher-than-expected collections of sales-and-use taxes, individual and corporate income taxes, and miscellaneous taxes.

The governor credited the state’s economic success to LB1107, which was signed into law last year.

“Nebraskans weathered the pandemic with grit and determination. Our economy has powered through the uncertainty of the last year, and that is resulting in significant growth in state revenues,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement Thursday.

Tax collections beat projections for the month of June as well, with net receipts of $581 million, which was 22% higher than the official forecast of $476 million. The forecast was set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which estimates how much tax revenue the state will collect.

6 News contributed to this report.

