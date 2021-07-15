Nebraska ended fiscal year with more revenue than expected

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska ended its fiscal year in much better financial shape than expected despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net general fund tax collections of $5.959 billion during the fiscal year that began in June 2020 and ended last month. That’s 19.2% higher than the certified state forecast of $5.001 billion. State officials report higher-than-expected collections of sales-and-use taxes, individual and corporate income taxes, and miscellaneous taxes.

The governor credited the state’s economic success to LB1107, which was signed into law last year.

“Nebraskans weathered the pandemic with grit and determination. Our economy has powered through the uncertainty of the last year, and that is resulting in significant growth in state revenues,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement Thursday.

Tax collections beat projections for the month of June as well, with net receipts of $581 million, which was 22% higher than the official forecast of $476 million. The forecast was set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which estimates how much tax revenue the state will collect.

Read the full statement from the governor’s office

“Nebraskans weathered the pandemic with grit and determination,” said Governor Ricketts. “Our economy has powered through the uncertainty of the last year, and that is resulting in significant growth in state revenues. Thanks to LB 1107, which I signed into law last year, higher state revenues have created record property tax relief for our farmers, ranchers, homeowners, and small businesses.” LB 1107, which was passed and signed into law in 2020, created the Property Tax Incentive Credit. In its first year, the credit was worth $125 million. Taxpayers received the credit when they filed their state income taxes this year. Next year’s credit will be worth over $548 million thanks to higher revenues. In addition to the Property Tax Incentive Credit, the State of Nebraska’s budget also includes $300 million in direct relief through the Property Tax Credit Relief Fund and $104 million through the Homestead Exemption. Altogether, the State of Nebraska will provide $952 million in direct property tax relief to offset local property taxes in Fiscal Year 2021-22.

—

6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.