Mills County deputies looking for Council Bluffs man who fled traffic stop

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Western Iowa law enforcement are looking for a man they say stole a car and led deputies on a pursuit.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, they stopped a Dodge Avenger near 190th Street and Lambert Avenue in Pacific Junction.

While the deputy was talking with the woman who was driving the vehicle, a man riding in the car jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, fleeing into Nebraska.

Jacob Stoner of Council Bluffs is wanted on numerous charges. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 712-527-4871, or contact their local authorities.

Mills County Sheriff's deputies are looking for Jacob Stoner after they say he fled from a traffic stop Wednesday in Pacific Junction. (Mills County Sheriff's Office)

