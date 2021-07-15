Advertisement

Mills County deputies looking for Council Bluffs man who fled traffic stop

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Western Iowa law enforcement are looking for a man they say stole a car and led deputies on a pursuit.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, they stopped a Dodge Avenger near 190th Street and Lambert Avenue in Pacific Junction.

While the deputy was talking with the woman who was driving the vehicle, a man riding in the car jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, fleeing into Nebraska.

Jacob Stoner of Council Bluffs is wanted on numerous charges. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 712-527-4871, or contact their local authorities.

