Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Owners of Omaha company plead guilty in 2015 deaths of 2 workers
Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP fund information - 4 pm
Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP benefits information related to recent outages
Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
Omaha Public Power District said Tuesday that cleanup and repair crews are moving to individual...
Omaha extends curbside debris pickups; OPPD suspends nonpayment disconnections

Latest News

A big project to improve the court system reached a milestone today. The final beam was raised...
Final steel beam laid at Douglas County Justice Center
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Biden makes rare trip to Capitol Hill pushing infrastructure
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk