Huskers hire Trev Alberts to be next Athletic Director

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trev Alberts joked he hadn’t slept in a week. In a moment of honestly, though, the situation isn’t too far from the joke: He said he actually only slept three hours last night before signing a contract early Wednesday to be the next Athletic Director at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I love this place; it’s my alma mater — I want to help,” Alberts said.

Trev moves south after a dozen years in the same position at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. It’s a short drive, less an hour, but a huge move. UNL has a completely different set of challenges. Which leads to this, the search committee was drawn to Trev’s leadership. Part of that is the courage to make a move in the short term that’s not popular, one that will create friction but will be best in the long term.

“We simply cannot afford to allow anybody to put their own personal agenda ahead of what’s in the best interest for Nebraska. So every recommendation every decision that we make or what I recommend to Chancellor Green will be the question is ‘is this in the best long term interest of the University of Nebraska,” said Alberts.

He shook on the job last night, signed the five-year contract with a base salary of $8000,000 per year this morning before being introduced in a press conference late in the morning at Memorial Stadium.

Alberts will once again lead a program with a football team and he said Scott Frost is a tremendous coach plus Scott encouraged him to pursue this opportunity.

Trev brings a strong network of Omaha-based donors, he knows the landscape up here well, that’s a bonus. He also said this is the only job that could pull him away from UNO.

Chancellor Ronnie Green said they started with 25 candidates. President Ted Carter said the group was trimmed down to eight lead candidates and they only interviewed one person for the job, Trev Alberts. Green also emphasized Nebraska’s long-term commitment to being a successful member of the Big Ten at the end of the press conference.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.