Historic cemetery in Plattsmouth hit hard by weekend storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another area with severe damage from the storm last weekend is one of the oldest cemeteries in the state. Young Cemetery in Plattsmouth has been around since 1854. But now the historic resting site is digging itself out of the mess.

The cemetery has thousands of dollars in damage. Ancient trees toppled over some headstones. Even the historic shelter on the ground was hit.

Sisters Sandra and Genie Brookhouser manage the cemetery. It’s been in their family for 167 years. They’re hoping they qualify for some assistance from the state.

“It’s devastating, you know. It affects a lot of people in the area because there’s a lot of burials here, besides just our family, and it’s devastating. We are on a very limited budget.”

The sisters told 6 News that somebody did come into their cemetery to help with some of the cleanup. But they are asking that volunteers please contact them first before taking any action.

