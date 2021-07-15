Advertisement

Historic cemetery in Plattsmouth hit hard by weekend storm

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another area with severe damage from the storm last weekend is one of the oldest cemeteries in the state. Young Cemetery in Plattsmouth has been around since 1854. But now the historic resting site is digging itself out of the mess.

The cemetery has thousands of dollars in damage. Ancient trees toppled over some headstones. Even the historic shelter on the ground was hit.

Sisters Sandra and Genie Brookhouser manage the cemetery. It’s been in their family for 167 years. They’re hoping they qualify for some assistance from the state.

“It’s devastating, you know. It affects a lot of people in the area because there’s a lot of burials here, besides just our family, and it’s devastating. We are on a very limited budget.”

The sisters told 6 News that somebody did come into their cemetery to help with some of the cleanup. But they are asking that volunteers please contact them first before taking any action.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha man held on $300K bond in deadly crash at 90th & Dodge
Omaha Police respond to robbery at Family Fare
Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
James Fairbanks
Omaha man who killed sex offender sentenced for second-degree murder
Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County officials on Wednesday submitted a request to the State...
Douglas County requests emergency aid in wake of weekend storm damage

Latest News

Another area with severe damage from the storm last weekend is one of the oldest cemeteries in...
Young Cemetery in Plattsmouth hit hard-10PM
Omaha mayor
Omaha officials update debris removal as OPPD continues work on power outages
Two people were injured Wednesday night when two vehicles collided in Midtown Omaha.
Two-vehicle crash injures two in Midtown Omaha
John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
FBI identifies John Doe 44