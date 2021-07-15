Advertisement

Funnel clouds spotted south of Omaha; no damage expected

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few weak “cold air” funnel clouds have been spotted south of Omaha this afternoon and this evening.

Funnels have been reported near Springfield, NE, and in Papillion. A few funnels were also reported in southwest Iowa and in northwest Missouri near Rock Port.

These funnel clouds form when we have a pocket of cold air above the warm ground causing unstable air, giving these the name cold air funnel. These weak circulations often form in the updraft of a small shower or even a larger cloud. These funnels will hang from the base of the cloud for a while, and then dissipate.

Cold air funnels generally do not pose any threat, as they very rarely touch down. If a funnel reaches the ground, winds will not be as strong as a tornado, similar to a waterspout. If you see a funnel approaching the ground, you should still avoid the area. Funnels will come to an end as showers dissipate this evening.

Cold air funnel cloud spotted near Springfield, NE
Cold air funnel cloud spotted near Springfield, NE(Chris Anderson)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha man held on $300K bond in deadly crash at 90th & Dodge
John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
FBI identifies John Doe 44
Omaha Police respond to robbery at Family Fare
Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
James Fairbanks
Omaha man who killed sex offender sentenced for second-degree murder

Latest News

Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty showers south of Omaha
David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty showers south of Omaha
Cold air funnels spotted south of Omaha
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty storms overnight