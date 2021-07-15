Funnel clouds spotted south of Omaha; no damage expected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few weak “cold air” funnel clouds have been spotted south of Omaha this afternoon and this evening.

Funnels have been reported near Springfield, NE, and in Papillion. A few funnels were also reported in southwest Iowa and in northwest Missouri near Rock Port.

These funnel clouds form when we have a pocket of cold air above the warm ground causing unstable air, giving these the name cold air funnel. These weak circulations often form in the updraft of a small shower or even a larger cloud. These funnels will hang from the base of the cloud for a while, and then dissipate.

Cold air funnels generally do not pose any threat, as they very rarely touch down. If a funnel reaches the ground, winds will not be as strong as a tornado, similar to a waterspout. If you see a funnel approaching the ground, you should still avoid the area. Funnels will come to an end as showers dissipate this evening.

Cold air funnels making an appearance this afternoon. These certainly look scary, but do not pose a threat. Generally just hang out just below the cloud base and do not touch down. https://t.co/8klElbzQHX — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 15, 2021

Cold air funnel cloud spotted near Springfield, NE (Chris Anderson)

