Funnel clouds spotted south of Omaha; no damage expected
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few weak “cold air” funnel clouds have been spotted south of Omaha this afternoon and this evening.
Funnels have been reported near Springfield, NE, and in Papillion. A few funnels were also reported in southwest Iowa and in northwest Missouri near Rock Port.
These funnel clouds form when we have a pocket of cold air above the warm ground causing unstable air, giving these the name cold air funnel. These weak circulations often form in the updraft of a small shower or even a larger cloud. These funnels will hang from the base of the cloud for a while, and then dissipate.
Cold air funnels generally do not pose any threat, as they very rarely touch down. If a funnel reaches the ground, winds will not be as strong as a tornado, similar to a waterspout. If you see a funnel approaching the ground, you should still avoid the area. Funnels will come to an end as showers dissipate this evening.
