Final steel beam laid at Douglas County Justice Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big project to improve the court system reached a milestone today. The final beam was raised on the Douglas County Justice Center during a topping-off ceremony.

The Justice Center expansion sits across the street from the current Hall of Justice, which was built in 1912. The project is meant to address major space issues, streamline the judicial process and coordinate services to the community.

County Attorney Don Kleine said the move to a new courthouse was needed.

“We were beyond capacity here,” he said. “So the time has come.”

An opening date for the center has not been determined.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.