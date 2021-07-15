Advertisement

FBI identifies John Doe 44

John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.(FBI Springfield Division)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI said Thursday night it had identified John Doe 44, hours after alerting the public about a need to find him.

The man was in custody. He was not located in the FBI Omaha field office’s area of responsibility. No further information was released about the situation.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Omaha said agents across the country were looking for information about the man who may have information about a child victim in a sexual assault exploitation investigation.

No charges had been filed in the case when the alert went out. The FBI stressed that the man in the picture was presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

