Douglas County Health urges vaccinations for Omaha Public Schools students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Right now, Omaha Public Schools and many other school districts plan to return to 100% in-person learning when the new school year begins.

More than 50,000 students will return to OPS classrooms when the school year gets underway, basically making the district one of the largest cities in the state of Nebraska.

All of those students coming together during this pandemic has the attention of the Douglas County Health Department.

“It’s kind of something we’re always thinking about, yeah,” said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist for DCHD. “It’s something that we know when you mix people together, then there are more chances for disease transmission.”

O’Keefe said now would be a good time to vaccinate children who are eligible, to give them more protection before school starts.

“It takes five weeks after you start the Pfizer vaccination series to be fully vaccinated,” she said. “That’s three weeks between dose one and dose two, and then an additional two weeks for your body to mount an adequate immune response. Then you’re fully vaccinated.”

Many schools will begin classes in about a month, so time is running out.

“The kids are going to be coming back to school and mixing,” O’Keefe said. “so if you want to have your child fully immunized by the start of school, then it would be smart to come in now and start your series if you haven’t already.”

O’Keefe said if parents don’t get their children vaccinated before the start of school, they should still consider getting their kids vaccinated. She told 6 News it’s “better late than never.” To make an appointment to get the vaccination at DCHD, call (402) 444-6163.

