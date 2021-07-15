Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty showers south of Omaha

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers are possible this evening generally south of I-80 and the Omaha metro. An isolated downpour or two is possible, but no severe weather is expected. A few weak cold air funnel clouds have been reported with these showers, but these funnels generally do not pose any threat and will not produce any damage. Showers and any funnels will dissipate as we approach sunset. Skies will start to clear out overnight, but we may see some patchy fog by morning.

Sunnier skies are expected for Friday and the weekend. A few storms are expected over central Nebraska Friday night and again Saturday night into Sunday morning, but the rain and storms will likely stay west of the Omaha metro. Areas from Norfolk to Columbus may see a little rainfall from these storms.

A hot summer pattern appears to be on the way for next week right on through the end of the month. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. We continue to heat up, with highs in the middle to even upper 90s expected by the end of next week. The well-above-average heat will likely continue into the final week of July.

Extended Temperature Outlook
Extended Temperature Outlook(WOWT)

