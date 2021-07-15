Contamination at Zorinsky Lake contained

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Don’t let your pets get into Zorinsky Lake.

Because of a leak in the main of the sanitary sewer force, thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into the lake.

According to Public Works, a leak was discovered at 3 p.m. Tuesday and wasn’t contained until about 24 hours later. Between 7,500 and 29,000 gallons of sewage went into Zorinsky.

Public works said the containment was temporary, Public Works said. Crews will monitor the system until a permanent repair is complete.

Public Works says boating and kayaking are OK. But if people plan on getting into the water, personal discretion is recommended. Letting pets swim in the lake is not recommended.

