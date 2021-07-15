City of Omaha truck, SUV collide at Fort and Military

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There were no serious injuries in a crash this morning that involved a City of Omaha truck.

Omaha police were called to the intersection of Fort Street and Military Avenue for the collision of a gray SUV and a city flatbed truck. The impact left the SUV disabled in the street and sent the city truck into a nearby tree.

It’s unclear which driver was at fault. Nobody was seriously hurt.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.