City of Omaha truck, SUV collide at Fort and Military

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There were no serious injuries in a crash this morning that involved a City of Omaha truck.

Omaha police were called to the intersection of Fort Street and Military Avenue for the collision of a gray SUV and a city flatbed truck. The impact left the SUV disabled in the street and sent the city truck into a nearby tree.

It’s unclear which driver was at fault. Nobody was seriously hurt.

