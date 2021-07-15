Advertisement

Authorities in Texas & Omaha make arrests in connection with June crash, shooting

(VNL)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested two people they say are connected to a June 8 shooting discovered when officers responded to a crash scene.

OPD said detectives arrested Terrell Lindsay, 20, on Tuesday; and Hashim Cawthon, 19, was arrested by in Arlington, Texas, by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

According to the OPD release, Lindsay was booked into Douglas County Jail to face an accessory charge related to the shooting. Cawthon had already had several warrants pending against him: one for unlawful/intentional discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, another for first-degree felony assault, and two counts of using a weapon to commit a felony.

Omaha Police have been investigating last month’s crash near 31st and Grand avenues that left four people hurt including one victim who had been shot.

