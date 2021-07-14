Two Omaha non-profits see upticks in foot traffic due to power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve been here, will continue to be here,” said Mike Hornecek.

Power outages and storm damage has left volunteers at food pantries busy helping people affected by the weekend storm.

”A lot of people aren’t going to just magically go to the store and just spend $800 or a thousand or $2,000 dollars to replace all the food that they lost,” said Hornecek.

In the past couple of days, Together Inc. has served more than 400 households at their pantry which was renovated and expanded amid the pandemic.

”This is the first time we’ve had people in the building since March 13th last year shopping like a grocery store,” said Hornecek.

Meanwhile, in North Omaha, the Heart Ministry Center’s food pantry has also been a hot commodity in the last two days. But with the power outages also taking people’s ability to wash their clothes, their laundromat has been packed full of people.

”Our 24 washers and our 20 dryers were each utilized six different times throughout the course of a day,” said Mark Dahir.

People have been able to have free or reduced laundry. It’s helped people like Monica.

Monica and her five children had their power out for about 15 hours before it was restored late Saturday afternoon.

”It was hard but thank God we had a little hot water to put the bottle in for all the milk and cereal,” said Monica Anyyuat.

She is humbled that the center has been able to help those people affected with things like this laundromat and the overall community outreach.

”It’s really big. They’re helping a lot out. I’m so grateful for Heartland Ministry for doing what they did. You know bring hot laundry to our neighborhood. So it’s been really helping and I’m so grateful for them,” said Anyyuat.

