Thousands in Douglas County still without power after weekend storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 14,000 households across Douglas County were still without power Tuesday night after a massive storm last weekend.

“Here we are on day four, coming up on day five,” said Dave Hamer, who’s been cleaning up his yard from the storm while trying to remain patient.

“It’s a little bit frustrating not being able to do the things I do,” said Hamer, a retired local journalist, who’s now an avid blogger.

“I miss the internet because I spend a lot of time on the internet. I write a weekly blog,” said Hamer, noting when it didn’t get posted this week the calls started coming in. “I got two long-distance calls saying ‘are you okay?’ because they know there’s a storm here and they think I’ve been swept away,” said Hamer, grateful to his neighbors across the street for lending him some power.

“They suggested we run a line over for you because they had power, they had gotten it almost immediately afterwards,” said Hamer, who has the extension cord plugged into his refrigerator. “Thank goodness for my good neighbors, my fridge is working.”

OPPD officials said Tuesday’s work to bring back power is being slowed down as damaged trees continue falling.

“I do not want to compromise anyone’s safety by pursuing these numbers,” said OPPD’s Jeff Fernandez at the 4 p.m. press conference Tuesday afternoon. “So I have asked everyone to stay safe and slow work when it needs to be slowed.”

Leaving people like Hamer waiting and wondering when the lights might come back on. All the while keeping a sensor of humor.

“Well, (I’m) flicking the switch and not having the lights come, and I’m still doing that four days in,” said Hamer, with a laugh.

