SCAM ALERT: OPPD warns customers recovering from storm to be wary of payment collections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPPD is warning its customers to watch out for scams.

The utility says scammers often try to take advantage of natural disasters and scam callers may pose as the company, and demand immediate payment of a bill. The scammers often use spoofing technology, so your caller ID may appear official.

OPPD said it’s not currently disconnecting anyone’s power for nonpayment. On Tuesday, officials announced the utility would suspend disconnections for nonpayment through July 26, as M.U.D. had done with its customers.

If you receive a scam call, hang up, and call OPPD at 402-536-5131.

