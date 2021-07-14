Sarpy County to issue $41M in bonds to pay for new corrections center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County plans to issue over $41 million in bonds to help pay for a new corrections center.

The board of commissioners voted yesterday to approve the bonds. These bonds will not raise taxes, according to the county board. Construction of the building began in April on the corner of 84th and Highway 370. It will house 362 inmates.

Funding to make up the difference between bonds and the cost of the project will be met with American Rescue Plan money, and money from the Sarpy County budget, which already was set aside for the project.

