Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Rounds of rain & storms move through with a few strong storms possible.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A complex of rain and storms is moving through the area this morning with heaviest rain likely to track north of I-80 and the metro. Rain and storms are still possible in the metro are and once they move in there is likely to be hit and miss rain and storms in the area at times all day today and tonight. We’ll try to warm up to near 90 degrees this afternoon among the mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday Storm Chances
Wednesday Storm Chances(WOWT)
Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies and on and off rain and storms will be just enough to get in the way of any big warming today. That will impact the ability of the area to heat up and add too much energy to the atmosphere for stronger storms later today. There is the risk of a little severe weather in the area after 5pm today, especially north of I-80. Isolated wind gusts up near 60 mph would be the greatest risk.

Severe Today
Severe Today(WOWT)
Severe Risks
Severe Risks(WOWT)

Rain and a few storms are likely to continue into the morning hours of Thursday as well before moving out leaving us with a partly cloudy afternoon. The heaviest rain totals will likely end up north of the metro. Some 1″ rain totals are possible

Potential Rainfall
Potential Rainfall(WOWT)

It will be cooler behind all this rain as well!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Owners of Omaha company plead guilty in 2015 deaths of 2 workers
Omaha Public Power District said Tuesday that cleanup and repair crews are moving to individual...
Omaha extends curbside debris pickups; OPPD suspends nonpayment disconnections
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP fund information - 4 pm
Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP benefits information related to recent outages

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Scattered strong storms are possible Wednesday
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Scattered showers and storms likely Wednesday
Tuesday, July 13th
Mallory's Tuesday Night Forecast
Tuesday, July 13th
Mallory's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast