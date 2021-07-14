OPPD enters fifth day of Omaha storm-related outage repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPPD crews continued working Wednesday to restore power to those in the Omaha-metro who lost power as a result of the storm that blew through the area over the weekend.

At 9:45 a.m., Omaha Public Power District was reporting that more than 13,000 customers were still without power. That number was down from about 19,000 customers in the dark as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. At 11:30 a.m., the OPPD website was showing 12,095 customers without power in Douglas County and 677 in Sarpy County.

Nearly 190,000 customers lost power in the immediate aftermath of the overnight storm late Friday night and into early Saturday.

OPPD said Wednesday that crews met their revised goal Tuesday: The utility started the day intending to end it with 92% of customers restored, but then adjusted that goal during their 4 p.m. update to paring outages down to about 15,000 customers by the end of the day. On Wednesday morning, OPPD said crews exceeded that goal by about 1,000 customers.

Outages fall to 13,000 after crews work through the night; significant damage seen to individual customer electrical equipment - https://t.co/teWOmcyLma — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) July 14, 2021

OPPD on Wednesday again asked customers not to approach working crews, even if they appear to be resting, for everyone’s safety and to allow work crews to remain focused on restoring power.

“We know how frustrating and inconvenient a prolonged power outage can be, and we understand customers are eager to be restored. We have continuing reports that some are approaching or flagging down our workers in the field,” the OPPD update states. “We understand why they would want to reach out, but we ask customers to please keep their distance — even if a crew appears to be resting or hydrating.”

Here are some examples of the extensive tree damage crews are facing with a majority of the remaining outages. Situations like these are not 1 to 2-hour restoration jobs. These jobs can take 4 to 5-hours and in certain situations, up to 10 hours. pic.twitter.com/deX9D0Dyev — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) July 14, 2021

