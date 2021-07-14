Omaha’s Eva Houston trains for Summer Paralympics in Tokyo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eva Houston is looking forward to the total experience in Tokyo this August. Not only is she one of the best in the world in the 100 meter and 800 meter but she wants to make the most of this opportunity that will allow her to explore Tokyo.

Houston is ranked ninth in the world in the 100 meter and fifth in the 800 meter. Most of her training has happened back at college at the University of Illinois but we caught up with her at her old high school on the track at Westside. She was doing some light work even though most people wouldn’t consider it very light. Eva is used to pushing for miles and miles, she does a ton of endurance work.

The Summer Paralympic Games start on August 24th.

