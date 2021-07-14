Omaha railcar catastrophe lawsuit proceeds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The lone survivor of a tragic explosion at an Omaha railyard can move forward with his court case. His attorney says he has serious scars from the incident, including post-traumatic stress.

The slow hands of justice took a step forward this week in a tragic workplace incident in Omaha six years ago.

“Because of the EPA investigation and criminal investigation, we couldn’t proceed with the civil suit,” said James Martin Davis.

James Martin Davis represents the lone survivor. On April 14, 2015, three men were sent to clean the content of a railcar at 2nd and Hickory as part of their job.

According to the Department of Justice, the company failed to monitor or test the railcar for what they were told was in it.

What was in the railcar? Benzene, a cancer hazard, and natural gasoline.

The highest rating for flammability. An hour into the cleaning, the flumes ignited.

“One of the workers was trapped inside and burned inside. Another was blown off and killed, and my client was blown off the case at the time of the explosion and couldn’t help the others,” said Davis.

Adrian LaPour and Dallas Foulk died.

In October of 2015, Joe Coschka said, “Honestly, it disgusts me. For those guys’ families, it was something that was preventable. It seems like everything was about turnover. It was never about safety or concern for the employee.”

Joe Coschka is suing the company. His civil case can now proceed after the two owners pleaded guilty this week.

Among the charges are, conspiracy, violating worker safety standards, and submitting false documents to OSHA.

“Emotionally and physically, it’s taken its toll,” said Davis.

A timeline for when this victim finally gets his day in court is unclear. The defendants, Steve Braithwaite and Adam Braithwaite will be sentenced in October.

Steven faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and Adam faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

