Omaha Police say crash caused power outage in southwest Omaha
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some people in southwest Omaha lost power overnight, and 6 News knows why.
Omaha Police said a crash at 84th and I streets caused an outage around midnight.
A power pole was knocked down, and the car is damaged. The driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK. The crash led to a slight spike in the OPPD power outage map in the area.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.