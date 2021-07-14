Omaha Police say crash caused power outage in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some people in southwest Omaha lost power overnight, and 6 News knows why.

Omaha Police said a crash at 84th and I streets caused an outage around midnight.

A power pole was knocked down, and the car is damaged. The driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK. The crash led to a slight spike in the OPPD power outage map in the area.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.