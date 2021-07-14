Omaha Police respond to robbery at Family Fare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Department officers responded to a robbery Tuesday at an Omaha grocery store.

At 4:38 p.m., officers responded to a robbery report at Family Fare Supermarket at 7402 N. 30th St., according to a news release. Employees told the officers a man went into the store, gathered merchandise and went to a self-checkout lane. When an employee asked to see the man’s ID, the suspect said he had a gun, told the employee to “back up,” and that he would not pay for the items.

The man fled in a gray pickup. Employees described him as Black, 20-30 years of age, 160 pounds and about 5-foot-10-inches tall. He was wearing black pants and a gray tank top.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

