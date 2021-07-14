Advertisement

Omaha Police respond to robbery at Family Fare

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Department officers responded to a robbery Tuesday at an Omaha grocery store.

At 4:38 p.m., officers responded to a robbery report at Family Fare Supermarket at 7402 N. 30th St., according to a news release. Employees told the officers a man went into the store, gathered merchandise and went to a self-checkout lane. When an employee asked to see the man’s ID, the suspect said he had a gun, told the employee to “back up,” and that he would not pay for the items.

The man fled in a gray pickup. Employees described him as Black, 20-30 years of age, 160 pounds and about 5-foot-10-inches tall. He was wearing black pants and a gray tank top.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Owners of Omaha company plead guilty in 2015 deaths of 2 workers
Omaha Public Power District said Tuesday that cleanup and repair crews are moving to individual...
Omaha extends curbside debris pickups; OPPD suspends nonpayment disconnections
Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP fund information - 4 pm
Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP benefits information related to recent outages
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying

Latest News

Fremont Police searching for teen girl who went missing Tuesday
Fremont Police searching for teen girl who went missing Tuesday
The FBI said Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that agents are looking for information about an unknown...
FBI office asks for help with child exploitation case
Department of Justice
Omaha man gets 7 years on child porn charges
Omaha Police arrest 2 suspects in assault on North 47th Avenue
Trev Alberts, Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director