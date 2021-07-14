Omaha Police arrest 2 suspects in assault on North 47th Avenue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers arrested two suspects who allegedly used a knife and a hammer to assault a man Tuesday.

At 4:48 p.m., officers responded to an address near Izard Street and North 47th Avenue for a reported stabbing, according to a news release. They found a man who had blunt-force trauma injuries and stab wounds. The victim, who refused medical treatment, said three people attacked him: a man who restrained him and two women who attacked him with a knife and a hammer.

Officers arrested Kyla Jones, 27, and TIffany Deemer, 36, and booked them into Dodge County Corrections on charges of felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The male suspect has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers online, at (402) 444-STOP, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

