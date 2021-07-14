Advertisement

Omaha Parks Foundation raising money to replace trees lost in storm

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Parks Foundation is raising money to help with the city’s long-term recovery from this historic storm.

“Winds of 95+mph obliterated hundreds if not thousands of trees throughout the Omaha area,” a post from the Omaha Parks Foundation states.

OPF has started a fund to help replant trees throughout the city.

Donations in any amount are welcome, according to the foundation, which noted that tree replacement costs about $250.

Donations can be made online via the foundation’s website or PayPal.

Posted by Omaha Parks Foundation on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

