Omaha man who killed sex offender sentenced for second-degree murder

James Fairbanks
James Fairbanks(WOWT)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who pleaded no-contest in the 2020 killing of a sex offender was sentenced Wednesday to 40-70 years in prison on two felony charges.

James R. Fairbanks was sentenced to 30-50 years for second-degree murder, a Class 1B felony; and 10-20 years for possession of a firearm while committing a Class 2 felony in the shooting death of Mattieo Condoluci, 64, in the area of North 43rd and Pinkney streets. The sentences are to run concurrently, with credit for 421 days time served.

Fairbanks had sent a letter to 6 News and other local media outlets saying he “felt sick to his stomach” when he saw Condoluci watching children. Condoluci had spent 2.5 years in Sarpy County Jail in 2006 for sexually assaulting a child.

